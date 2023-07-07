Charleston Co. libraries awarded grant to help adults build online skills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has been awarded a grant from the Public Library Association to provide digital literacy skills training.

CCPL was one of 200 libraries nationwide selected to receive $6,000 in funding to cover the costs of workshops in basic technology skills.

These technology programs include topics such as internet use, video conferencing, cybersecurity, and the Affordable Connectivity Program which provides families with a discount on their internet bill.

Most of the libraries offer some form of tech training that includes computer fundamentals, how to use Office, navigate the web and several other topics.

This grant will help grow these programs and create more.

One new addition is adding Spanish translators to help those community members who are Spanish speakers.

Associate Director of Community Engagement at CCPL Kathleen Montgomery says the community’s response has been extremely positive and this grant will only enhance their experience.

“We get a great response from adults and families for them to be able to learn a new skill or to practice a skill that they might already have and we offer everything from basic how to use a mouse and keypad or all the way up to photo editing skills and how to use specific software so this grant is a really great fit for us and is gonna allow us to enhance what we are already offering,” Montgomery said.

CCPL is working to narrow down which branches will get the new programs, but several will benefit from this grant.

Workshops will be conducted online or in person this fall and winter.

For more information and to stay updated on these programs click here.

