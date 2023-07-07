Charleston Police working to identify man in King St. assault investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

The incident happened in the King Street area during the early-morning hours of Sunday.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-720-2488 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

