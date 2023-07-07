SC Lottery
Charleston Police working to identify man in King St. assault investigation

Charleston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in an ongoing King...
Charleston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in an ongoing King Street assault investigation.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

The incident happened in the King Street area during the early-morning hours of Sunday.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-720-2488 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

