Coroner IDs 30-year-old man killed in early-morning shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a North Charleston shooting.

Moises Diaz Morales, 30, of North Charleston, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Officers responded at approximately 1:45 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 5700 block of Waldheim Street where they found a man dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made. Detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

