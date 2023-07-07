Deputies make arrest in James Island attempted robbery

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to an attempted robbery on James Island last month.

Derrick Samuel Roper, 21, is charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon in a violent crime. Deondra Nyquail Deas, 20, is charged with attempted armed robbery.

Deputies, state and federal law enforcement officers made the arrests Friday morning, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Knapp said Roper was arrested after initially refusing to emerge from his home Bradham Road on James Island. Deas was arrested without incident on Johns Island, Knapp said.

Officials said the charges stem from an incident that happened on June 15 around 10:45 p.m. The two men demanded money from a victim near 1757 Grimball Rd. on James Island.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was able to flee and was not seriously injured.

Roper and Deas were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo of Deas was not immediately available.

