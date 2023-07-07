SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: All Eastbound lanes on I-526 closed after multi-vehicle crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says all lanes on I-526 are closed after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, the department says all three Eastbound lanes on 1-526 are closed while the North Charleston Police Department, EMS and the fire department are on the scene.

They ask for drivers to use alternate routes.

The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

