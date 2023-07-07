SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Six-vehicle crash reported on Maybank Hwy on Johns Island

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Johns Island Friday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Johns Island Friday evening.

A six-vehicle crash on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall was reported around 5:20 p.m., a Facebook post from the St. John’s Fire District states.

The Charleston Police Department says one person was transported with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

