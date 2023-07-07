SC Lottery
Lineup for 2nd annual Dave Spurlock CCSD football jamboree announced

CCSD announced the 2nd annual Dave Spurlock football jamboree for August 11th
CCSD announced the 2nd annual Dave Spurlock football jamboree for August 11th(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District will hold their 2nd annual football jamboree on Friday August 11th it was announced on Friday morning with the event being held at District 4 Stadium in North Charleston.

The Jamboree has been renamed after Dave Spurlock, the former CCSD Athletic Director and long time coach in the district who passed away in 2022.

11 high schools from the district and one local private school will play in this years event.

The matchups are as follows (start times following the first contest are approximate, and the home team is listed second):

5:30 p.m. – R.B. Stall Warriors vs. Military Magnet Eagles

6:10 p.m.  – Burke Bulldogs vs. Bishop England Battling Bishops

6:50 p.m. – Wando Warriors vs. Baptist Hill Bobcats

7:30 p.m. – James Island Trojans vs. West Ashley Wildcats

8:10 p.m. – Lucy Beckham Bengals vs. St. John’s Islanders

8:50 p.m. – Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars

Each exhibition contest will last 20 minutes (running clock). The game clock will stop when a team scores, for a change of possession, and significant injuries.

Gates will open for fans starting at 4:30 p.m., and the district’s clear bag policy will be enforced.

Tickets for the Dave Spurlock CCSD Football Jamboree are available for purchase for $6 a person online (children five years old and under are free) at this GoFan.co link. Attendees are asked to save their proof of purchase to their email accounts and present their digital tickets on their mobile devices at the gate. Fans can buy tickets with cash in person at the entrance on the day of the event. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit all 12 of the participating schools.

CCSD IDs and South Carolina High School League athletic passes for the 2023-2024 school year will be accepted at the gate.

For more information, contact the Office of Communications at (843) 937-6303 or Academic Magnet High School’s athletic director, Raymond Knauer, at raymond_knauer@charleston.k12.sc.us.

