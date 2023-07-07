SC Lottery
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbery granted appeal, awaits new trial

Washington was accused of robbing an elderly couple as they walked into a hotel room with another teenager. Washington allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck.
By Thomas Gruel and Michal Higdon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a Colleton County man who had been sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was accused of robbing an elderly couple at a Walterboro hotel.

The court’s ruling boiled down to something the solicitor said in their closing argument.

Mack Washington, Jr. was found guilty in March of 2014. He was accused of robbing an elderly couple as they walked into a hotel room with another teenager. Washington allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck.

During closing arguments in the trial nine years ago, the solicitor told the jury that Washington had a “pattern of robbing old folks, intimidating old folks, kidnapping old folks, holding them up.”

Washington’s defense, at the time, argued for a mistrial after those arguments claiming the comments about a “pattern” implied he had a prior record of similar charges. The court denied that motion for a mistrial but told the defense they would tell the jury to disregard the word “pattern” if they’d like. The defense declined saying they didn’t want to bring attention to it.

Washington filed a post convictive relief claiming his counsel was ineffective for not taking the court up on telling the jury to disregard the word “pattern.” A court denied the motion that Washington’s defense was ineffective which lead to the Court of Appeals filing. The Appeal’s Court said in their ruling there was prejudice over Washington’s defense not objecting to the “pattern” comment and there wasn’t overwhelming evidence of his guilt.

They sent the case back to general sessions for an entirely new trial.

