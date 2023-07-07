SC Lottery
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Pa. (WCSC) - A man who led law enforcement agencies on a four-day manhunt before being captured in Berkeley County in May escaped a Pennsylvania jail, authorities said.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, the Warren Police Department said.

Police urged residents in the area to lock their doors and “stay vigilant.” He had last been seen wearing a blue denim jacket.

No other details of the escape were immediately available.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania man appears in federal court after 4-day manhunt in Lowcountry

Burham, 34, is facing federal charges after he was wanted in several states for his alleged involvement in the rape and unlawful imprisonment of a woman in Jamestown, New York. He was also wanted for allegedly kidnapping two victims at gunpoint from Sheffield, Pennsylvania, and driving them to North Charleston.

Burham proceeded to lead law enforcement on a four-day manhunt across two counties before being arrested on May 23 in Huger after a resident called to report a suspicious person behind their shed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

