Nearly 400 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Georgetown Co. investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says several people are facing charges in an ongoing investigation involving the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Orlando Ramone Sanders, 35, is facing several charges in connection to the trafficking, manufacturing and distribution of narcotics.

The sheriff’s office, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Postal Inspection Service, executed four search warrants on Thursday.

During the search of two locations in Georgetown and two places in unincorporated Georgetown County officials found 396.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than $22,000 in cash and five firearms during the search, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

Weaver said an additional person was arrested on federal charges. Their name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

