North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say

The explosion happened at Franklinville United Methodist Church on Thursday night.
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse...
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse on Thursday night.(Franklinville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A church in North Carolina sustained major damage after an explosion on Thursday night.

According to area fire departments, a gas explosion caused Franklinville United Methodist Church to partially collapse around 9 p.m.

The explosion in Randolph County, south of Greensboro near Asheboro, shut down West Main Street in Franklinville while crews tended to the situation.

Photos showed a wall that appeared to have been blown out by the explosion, creating a large hole in the side of the building.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what set off the explosion.

The Franklinville, East Side and Westside fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS.

