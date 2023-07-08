Crash cleared after six-vehicle crash on Maybank Hwy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a multi-vehicle collision on Maybank Highway on Johns Island Friday evening.

A six-vehicle crash on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall was reported around 5:20 p.m., a Facebook post from the St. John’s Fire District states.

The Charleston Police Department said one person was transported with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.