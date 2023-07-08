SC Lottery
Crash cleared after six-vehicle crash on Maybank Hwy

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Johns Island Friday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a multi-vehicle collision on Maybank Highway on Johns Island Friday evening.

A six-vehicle crash on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall was reported around 5:20 p.m., a Facebook post from the St. John’s Fire District states.

The Charleston Police Department said one person was transported with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

