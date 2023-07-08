Funeral service held for former SC Rep., local pioneer Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of loved ones and friends in the community came together on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of a former South Carolina politician.

The funeral service for Curtis B. Inabinett Sr., who died on June 26 at 91-years-old, took place at the Charleston First Assembly in West Ashley.

Inabinett, called a local pioneer and advocate, was commended for a long life of public service and activism.

“He educated, and motivated, and inoculated people,” South Carolina General Assembly member Wendell Gilliard said. “He loved his people.”

Inabinett served the state House of Representatives for nearly a decade.

Before that, he served as the first African American mayor of Ravenel and worked as a teacher and principal.

He was a military veteran and the first African American to have a spot on the Charleston County Election Commission.

“He was a good mentor, leader, and a quiet voice in my ear,” Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston said. “And even though he walked softly, obviously he threw a lot of big influence in this town and this state.”

Inabinett was known for his passion for agriculture, his dedication to social and racial justice and commitment to the church.

He was a member of the NAACP and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., among other organizations.

His loved ones and peers say his accomplishments to the community are forever immeasurable.

“He was irreplaceable, impartial,” Former Secretary Patricia Cato-Prioleau said. “He was sensitive, sincere, and stern.”

“He was just the kind of person that we look to,” added Cousin Mary Inabinett.

