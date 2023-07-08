SC Lottery
Hot, steamy weekend with pop-up storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another typical summer day here in the Lowcountry! We will see hazy hot sunshine with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80 along the coast, low 90s inland. More of the same on Sunday with highs in the 90s. Showers and storms will develop once again in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. A few storms may be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail. The front will linger across the area early next week, keeping showers and storms around each afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 77.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 76.

