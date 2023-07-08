IOP firefighters respond to structure fire on Goat Island
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire on Goat Island Friday night.
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
The Isle of Palms Marina is closed to the public while crews work to put the fire out, the Isle of Palms Police Department said in a tweet.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and waterways so firefighters can access the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
