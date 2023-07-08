No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire

SC Lottery
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fire on Goat Island Friday night.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m., according to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bowers.

Bowers said firefighters from eight fire departments helped to put out the fire.

“This is a challenging operation, obviously, because it’s across the water,” Bowers said in a press conference. He said several boats carried firefighters from the Isle of Palms to the fire on Goat Island.

Crews respond to the Goat Island structure fire on a fire boat. Onlookers watch from a nearby...
Crews respond to the Goat Island structure fire on a fire boat. Onlookers watch from a nearby dock.(Deborah Streetman)

Crews were able to get the majority of the fire out by 9 p.m., according to a social media post from the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department.

The Isle of Palms marina was closed while crews responded to the scene.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

