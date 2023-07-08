One dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Moncks Corner Friday night.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on US-17A South Live Oak Drive, about 4 miles north of Moncks Corner, Lance Cpl. William Bennett said.

The driver of a Toyota sedan was traveling north on US-17A South Live Oak Drive when they hit a pedestrian that was reportedly lying down in the roadway.

The victim died at the scene, Bennett said.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.