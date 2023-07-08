SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit

The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful...
The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit Friday.(Live 5 (file))
By Tyler Manion and WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit Friday.

The first is a motion to transfer venue, which is a request to change where the trial will happen.

Parker’s initially filed a similar request in October of 2021, and is asking the judge to move the trial out of the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Along with that motion, an affidavit was submitted, as a Hampton County local swears a fair trial would not be possible if the civil case remains in Hampton County.

Lastly, the Parker’s attorneys put forward a second motion to sever, asking the judge to try the corporation and Alex Murdaugh separately.

This is a motion that was initially granted in 2022, before being reversed a few weeks later.

Parker’s is now asking Judge Daniel Hall to take all of this into consideration before the trial is set to begin August 14th in Hampton County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and...
One dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner

Latest News

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a missing 70-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed.
Deputies locate missing Beaufort Co. woman
A child has died after being found in a retention pond at Central Commons Subdivision,...
Summerville Police investigate child’s death in retention pond
A funeral service was attended by hundreds for former SC Representative Curtis B. Inabinett Sr....
Funeral service held for former SC Rep., local pioneer Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.
A Shadowmoss neighborhood home caught fire after thunderstorms passed through the area,...
Reported lightning strikes cause West Ashley home fire
One person was injured in a Ashley Phosphate Road shooting, according to the Dorchester County...
1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting