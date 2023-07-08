SC Lottery
Project Cool Breeze gives back to battle the summer heat

Project Cool Breeze is a nonprofit that partners with Lowe's and Goodwill to provide fans and AC units to seniors in need.(Live5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the temperatures rising outside, the inside temperatures are going down, except for the ones that don’t have AC units, something Project Cool Breeze is working to change.

Project Cool Breeze is a nonprofit that partners with Lowe’s and Goodwill to provide fans and AC units to seniors in need. They’ve been giving back for over 20 years now and its founder and state representative Wendell Gilliard says as long as there’s people in need, they have no intention of stopping.

“Temperatures are getting warmer,” Gilliard said. “We all know about the ozone layer. It impacts the storms, the number of storms. It also impacts the heat, and we have to understand that.”

Gilliard says they give away an average of 100 AC units per distribution and they’ve definitely seen the demand go up year after year.

At Saturday’s distribution event in West Ashley, cars lined the Lowe’s parking lot to pick up their units. Some even traveled all the way from Colleton County.

“We have a large population of senior citizens who are in dire need,” Gilliard said. We also are collaborating with the local hospitals now because we well know the doctors are now calling, they have patients, that’s on medication, and they don’t want them to go back home in a heated environment.”

Those 60 years or older are eligible to qualify for a fan or AC unit. To register or to donate, call 843-226-7706.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

