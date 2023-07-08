RiverDogs held off scoreboard in extra-inning defeat

Charleston, SC- On Friday night, the Charleston RiverDogs entered extra innings in a scoreless tie for the second time in the last two weeks. This contest ended in a 4-0 loss to the Columbia Fireflies in front of 4,231 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs fell to 1-4 in extra innings this season.

The tenth inning began with Erick Pena on second base and pinch-hitter Jean Ramirez at the plate for Columbia (8-5, 43-35). Ramirez put down a perfect bunt to the third base side that was good enough for a hit and caused pitcher Wyatt to throw errantly toward first, allowing the first run of the game to cross the plate. Ramirez was caught stealing before Lizandro Rodriguez lined a base hit to right field. Brett Squires followed with another single and Rodriguez raced to third on the play. Squires stole second base without a throw, placing two in scoring position with one out. At that point, things unraveled for Wyatt and the RiverDogs. Three more runs scored as a result of two wild pitches and a passed ball charged to catcher Enderson Delgado.

The RiverDogs (6-7, 33-46) trailed 4-0 when the bottom of the inning began with Ran Spikes at second base. Samuel Valerio walked the first two batters of the inning, loading the bases and bringing some life into the crowd. However, Delgado flied to center and Oneill Manzueta and Edwin Barragan struck out to end the game.

Ben Kudrna tossed a season-high 7.0 scoreless innings as the starter for the Fireflies. Chazz Martinez earned the win with 2.0 scoreless frames. For the RiverDogs, Jake Christianson went 4.0 scoreless innings, matching his career-high with eight strikeouts. Jonny Cuevas followed with 5.0 solid frames, allowing no runs on just two hits. Wyatt was charged with four runs, one earned, in the extra frame.

The game marked the fourth time this season that the RiverDogs were blanked. Cristopher Barete and Jhon Diaz each had two hits. Columbia received two hits from Rodriguez and Brennon McNair.

Ballpark Fun

The post-game fireworks show on Friday was set to a soundtrack of “jock hits”. Keeping with that theme, the RiverDogs had University of South Carolina football player Alex “Boogie” Huntley at the game to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. Reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Month, RHP Yoniel Curet (4-1, 2.61), will be on the mound for the RiverDogs. Opposing him will be Columbia RHP Shane Panzini (1-6, 3.52). The night has been coined Bubbles Bash presented by Resonac Graphite America. Everyone in attendance will receive a bottle of bubbles as part of a grand bubble display after the game.

