SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home

According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead at his off-base home Thursday afternoon.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead at his off-base home Thursday afternoon.

A press release said Senior Airman William N. Uche, 24, was a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Journeyman in the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron who had been serving in the Air Force since July 1, 2019.

“We lost a valued member of Team Shaw this week,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Senior Airman Uche’s loved ones and coworkers as we collectively grieve this loss. We are focused on ensuring we care for the team and provide all the support resources we can to our Airmen and families during this difficult time.”

Military officials said Uche, was originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Sumter Police Department is investigating and said his death is not suspicious.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner IDs 30-year-old man killed in early-morning shooting
Charleston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in an ongoing King...
Charleston Police working to identify man in King St. assault investigation
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire

Latest News

The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire
Mack Washington, Jr. was found guilty in March of 2014.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbery granted appeal, awaits new trial
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and...
One dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner