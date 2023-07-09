SC Lottery
1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., dispatch received a report of a gunshot victim at 3740 Ashley Phosphate Rd., a shopping center near Windsor Hill Boulevard, the sheriff’s office says.

They say deputies arrived to the scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office says.

The victim says that they don’t know who fired the gunshot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene is actively being investigated by authorities.

