2023 City Swim Meet scores (7/8)

After day one, the Daniel Island Flying Fish lead with 1177.5 points. Snee Farm sits in second...
After day one, the Daniel Island Flying Fish lead with 1177.5 points. Snee Farm sits in second at 1156, 21.5 points behind Snee Farm. The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales sit in third with 1056.5 points after Saturday.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 55th City Meet kicked off on Saturday morning at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. According to the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association, nearly 900 swimmers from the 18 CCAA swim teams are participating in the championship meet across Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, swimmers from seven to 10 years old competed and Sunday will showcase swimmers age 11 to 18.

The team to beat this weekend is the Snee Farm Swim Team. They’ve won eight straight CCAA Championships and are seeking their 31st since 1989.

After day one, the Daniel Island Flying Fish lead with 1177.5 points. Snee Farm sits in second at 1156, 21.5 points behind Daniel Island. The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales sit in third with 1056.5 points after Saturday.

City Meet team standings after Day 1:

Place Team Points

1 DI 1177.5

2 SF 1156.0

3 NBT 1056.5

4 SM 903.0

5 NC 901.5

6 PKS 811.0

7 JIST 690.0

8 CF 687.0

9 HYC 627.0

10 LOST 579.5

11 CCC 531.0

12 NST 527.5

13 ASH 483.0

14 LPST 460.0

15 SML 281.0

16 SVY 276.5

17 WCW 73.0

18 FJ 55.0

Individual results can be found on the CCAA website.

