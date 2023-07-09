Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Moncks Corner Friday night.

William Fennell, 49, died after he was hit by a vehicle, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota sedan was traveling north on US-17A South Live Oak Drive and hit Fennell, according to Hartwell.

Fennell was reportedly lying down in the roadway for a short period of time before being hit, Hartwell said.

Fennell died at the scene, Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office are investigating the crash.

