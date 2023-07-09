SC Lottery
Crews extinguish house fire in Burton

The Burton Fire District and the MCAS Fire Department says no one was hurt after they extinguished a building fire in Burton early Sunday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District and the MCAS Fire Department says no one was hurt after they extinguished a building fire in Burton early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a reported house fire on Deepwood Lane, the district said in a release.

On arrival, emergency crews reported heavy fire coming from the second floor of a two-story residence.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The release says no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and that the house had been undergoing renovations.

Burton fire officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

