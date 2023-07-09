SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left one...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the Corvette Club on East Main Street in Andrews around 1 a.m., sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

A 31-year-old man was shot twice and taken to Georgetown Memorial Tidelands Hospital where deputies were able to speak with him before he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner

Latest News

Just before 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a reported house fire on Deepwood Lane, the district...
Crews extinguish house fire in Burton
VIDEO: Crews extinguish house fire in Burton
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
VIDEO: Funeral service held for former SC Rep., local pioneer Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.