Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the Corvette Club on East Main Street in Andrews around 1 a.m., sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

A 31-year-old man was shot twice and taken to Georgetown Memorial Tidelands Hospital where deputies were able to speak with him before he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

