FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays on Highway 17

A vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 17 North, according to the Charleston Police...
A vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 17 North, according to the Charleston Police Department.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash impacting traffic on Highway 17 north Saturday night.

In a tweet, the department says the crash happened on Highway 17 North just before the Ashley River Bridge into Downtown.

Officers are directing traffic to alternate routes from Wesley Drive and Folly Road Boulevard, according to the department.

Drivers should expect delays.

