Nonprofit hosts community baby shower for expecting families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of expecting parents and new families gathered in Downtown Charleston for a community baby shower hosted by the nonprofit “I Serve with Joy” Sunday afternoon.

The three-hour long event offered baby items like diapers, wipes, clothes and more, completely free of charge.

“Personally, it helps out with me as a second mom, it being hard keeping everything together financially having one already,” local mom Jasmine Pasoquen said. “So this helps get me a head start with some extra things for my second baby.”

The items were provided by donations from baby box and bag fundraisers.

The event was put together by I Serve With Joy and Healthy Blue of SC.

“We wanna rebuild hearts, empower our youth, advance communities and help the underserved,” I Serve With Joy founder and executive director, Joy Campbell said. “And that’s what we’re doing today.”

This is the second community baby shower held by the nonprofit.

Last month, a drive-thru version saw nearly 500 people in attendance.

Volunteers from Dominion Energy, Cricket and other organizations were there to provide support and health and safety resources.

“Caring is power,” volunteer Ileana Fiegel said. “When our neighbors know we care about each other at such an event like this, where we have information, a lot of valuable information along with baby stuff that a lot of people may not know or are aware, it’s a way we can impact the community and care for each other.”

Event coordinators topped off the shower with several giveaways and a celebration for the families attending.

“I hope they inspire more moms to reach out for help,” Pasoquen said. “Just because there are a lot of us that needs, it takes of village, that needs help, that needs other resources.”

I Serve with Joy did not set a date for their next event, but they plan to have more events in the future that impact underrepresented communities.

