Reported lightning strikes cause West Ashley home fire

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says five people were displaced after a Shadowmoss neighborhood home caught fire following Saturday afternoon storms.

In a Facebook post, the department says that a home on Muirfield Parkway caught fire by reported lightning.

Crews arrived on the scene and put out the fire in the home’s attic, the department says.

They say firefighters looked through the home and verified that none of the residents were in the home.

While no injuries were reported, two cats were inside the home but only one was rescued, the department says.

They say the five displaced residents will be staying with family members.

