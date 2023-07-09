SC Lottery
SLED investigating Orangeburg Co. officer-involved shooting

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says.(Contributed)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Orangeburg County on Saturday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies were called to a home on Norway Road around 10:30 p.m. where the confrontation took place.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” sheriff Ravenell said. “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

