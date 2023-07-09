SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville Police investigate child’s death in retention pond

A child has died after being found in a retention pond at Central Commons Subdivision,...
A child has died after being found in a retention pond at Central Commons Subdivision, according to the Summerville Police Department.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a child has died after being found in a retention pond on Saturday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Central Commons Subdivision for a report of a child face down in a retention pond, the department says.

The child was then given CPR by the officers before being taken to a hospital where they later died, the department says.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation, according to the department.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner IDs 30-year-old man killed in early-morning shooting
Charleston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in an ongoing King...
Charleston Police working to identify man in King St. assault investigation
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Project Cool Breeze is a nonprofit that partners with Lowe's and Goodwill to provide fans and...
Project Cool Breeze gives back to battle the summer heat
A funeral service was attended by hundreds for former SC Representative Curtis B. Inabinett Sr....
Funeral service held for former SC Rep., local pioneer Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and...
One dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
VIDEO: Ladson Road to have new EMS and Fire station