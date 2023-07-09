Tracking more storms this week with hot temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will be very hot and humid with the slight chance of a few afternoon and evening storms as a weak front approaches the area. A few storms may be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail. However, widespread severe weather is not anticipated as the higher risk is to our northeast. The front will linger across the area early next week, keeping showers and storms around each afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees. The heat will build later this week with highs eventually in the mid 90s Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 76.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.