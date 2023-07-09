SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and...
One dead in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

A Shadowmoss neighborhood home caught fire after thunderstorms passed through the area,...
Reported lightning strikes cause West Ashley home fire
A funeral service was attended by hundreds for former SC Representative Curtis B. Inabinett Sr....
Funeral service held for former SC Rep., local pioneer Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.
A child has died after being found in a retention pond at Central Commons Subdivision,...
Summerville Police investigate child’s death in retention pond
One person was injured in a Ashley Phosphate Road shooting, according to the Dorchester County...
1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting