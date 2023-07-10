1 killed, 1 injured in crash while evading law enforcement, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another was injured after they crashed during a police chase in Beaufort County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on Kinloch Road near Wimbee Landed Road.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 2015 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north on Kinloch when it ran off the road hitting a ditch and then a tree during the police chase.

The driver of the car was killed. A passenger was taken to an area hospital, Ridgeway said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

