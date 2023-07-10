SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 1 injured in Orangeburg Co. single-vehicle crash

One person was killed and other was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County,...
One person was killed and other was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.(WRDW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured.

They say it happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on SC 310, near Lodge Hall Street, when a 2023 Ford Mustang was traveling east, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where the passenger died the following day, troopers say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
A child has died after being found in a retention pond at Central Commons Subdivision,...
Summerville Police investigate child’s death in retention pond
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in auto-pedestrian...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
Nonprofit organization "I Serve with Joy" hosts a community baby shower to give free items to...
Nonprofit hosts community baby shower for expecting families
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
SLED investigating Orangeburg Co. officer-involved shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left one...
Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.