2 Dorchester County men arrested on child porn charges

Anton Christopher Lelingis, 42, is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says two men from Dorchester County are facing a total of 15 charges in unrelated cases stemming from child pornographic material.

Anton Christopher Lelingis, 42, of Ladson, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and Richard Keith O’Brien, 46, of Harleyville, faces 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a release from the agency states.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests after they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say both Lelingis and O’Brien distributed filed of child sexual abuse material.

Lelingis was arrested on June 30 and O’Brien was arrested on Thursday, investigators say. A mugshot of O’Brien was not immediately available from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Each count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

