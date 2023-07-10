SC Lottery
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and several vehicles were damaged in a shooting outside of a North Charleston club.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and several vehicles were damaged in a shooting outside of a North Charleston club.

Officers responded just after 12:39 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired and people injured to Suede on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Officers located one woman being treated in front of the building when another woman walked up who had been shot, a police report states.

The second woman had a graze wound and a shrapnel wound, the report states.

The woman told officers she was searching for an item in her vehicle with the shooting began. The car was hit in the driver-side window and passenger side of the windshield, according to the report.

The report states the event promoter was briefly detained but later released.

No arrests have been made.

