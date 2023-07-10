SC Lottery
3 charged in Georgetown County storage unit burglaries

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says three men are facing charges in connection with a weekend burglary at a storage business.

Joshua Andrew Tilton, 33, and Derrick Nelson Stone, 42, both of Williamsburg County, and Nicky Christopher Stone, 46, of Andrews, are each charged with second-degree burglary, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The charges stem from the a robbery at Cooper’s Mini Storage, located at 3965 Highmarket Street at around midnight on Saturday, deputies say.

The three men were being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

