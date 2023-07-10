SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Caption
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of prostitution.

Police say the operation was conducted on June 29.

Sharon Paige Poindexter was charged with prostitution, first offense, unlawful carry of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana.

Brittany Kiana Martin was charged with prostitution, first offense.

Annabella Lynn Martin was charged with prostitution, first offense and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Skila Rayne Williams was charged with prostitution, first offense.

Kaitlin Seward was charged with prostitution, first offense.

All five were booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center and have since been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in auto-pedestrian...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
VIDEO: 2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Live 5 News anchor and reporter Emilie Zuhowski will host the new lifestyle show "Palmetto...
Live 5 WCSC to debut new lifestyle show ‘Palmetto Life’ in September
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Police investigating shooting death of man in N. Charleston