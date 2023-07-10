5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of prostitution.

Police say the operation was conducted on June 29.

Sharon Paige Poindexter was charged with prostitution, first offense, unlawful carry of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana.

Brittany Kiana Martin was charged with prostitution, first offense.

Annabella Lynn Martin was charged with prostitution, first offense and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Skila Rayne Williams was charged with prostitution, first offense.

Kaitlin Seward was charged with prostitution, first offense.

All five were booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center and have since been released.

