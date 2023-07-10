SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County leaders review plans for golf course on Johns Island

The first steps are underway toward a proposed golf course as Charleston County leaders considered it at a meeting Monday.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first steps are underway toward a proposed golf course as Charleston County leaders considered it at a meeting Monday.

The new course would be built between Bohicket and River Roads and Charleston County Planning Commission discussed the golf course and the accompanying neighborhood.

Dana Beach, the Founder of the Coastal Conservation League, said the development is important because it will set a precedent for the rest of Johns island. He said it’s important to clearly define the edges of Charleston County’s Urban Growth Boundary to avoid increased development on the island in the future.

The Orange Hill Project pushes right up against that boundary, which was set by the county to limit urban sprawl.

The 933-acre project includes a private golf course and 121 homes. While a plan for a golf course and neighborhood was already approved by the County for this area in 2004, the plan developers presented Monday actually reduces the number of homes plotted on the land and changes the location of the golf course and its entry point.

Beach said he’s happy to see the number of homes decreasing; however, he thinks the best thing Orange Hill developers could do for the Island is to place the undeveloped land under a conservation easement, essentially protecting the undeveloped land from further development forever.

“It really signifies a commitment to the future of the island, as a place that is not highly developed,” Beach said.

When asked if they would put a conservation easement on the undeveloped land in the project, developers said it was something they would consider. But they said over 200 acres of the property already have wetland covenants in place that protect the property from being developed.

“It’s difficult to have preservation covenants placed on wetlands, we have to get through the permitting process before that would happen,” Ray Pantlik, with South Street Partners, said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

A project created by a committee through Charleston Public Works would build a sidewalk along...
Woodland Shores Rd. community calls for change to reduce safety hazards
VIDEO: Charleston County leaders review plans for golf course on Johns Island
VIDEO: Woodland Shores Rd. community calls for change to reduce safety hazards
Top prosecutors across the state – the attorney general, solicitors and sheriffs – say they...
SC prosecutors call for transparency in how state selects judges