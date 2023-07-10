Charleston County leaders review plans for golf course on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first steps are underway toward a proposed golf course as Charleston County leaders considered it at a meeting Monday.

The new course would be built between Bohicket and River Roads and Charleston County Planning Commission discussed the golf course and the accompanying neighborhood.

Dana Beach, the Founder of the Coastal Conservation League, said the development is important because it will set a precedent for the rest of Johns island. He said it’s important to clearly define the edges of Charleston County’s Urban Growth Boundary to avoid increased development on the island in the future.

The Orange Hill Project pushes right up against that boundary, which was set by the county to limit urban sprawl.

The 933-acre project includes a private golf course and 121 homes. While a plan for a golf course and neighborhood was already approved by the County for this area in 2004, the plan developers presented Monday actually reduces the number of homes plotted on the land and changes the location of the golf course and its entry point.

Beach said he’s happy to see the number of homes decreasing; however, he thinks the best thing Orange Hill developers could do for the Island is to place the undeveloped land under a conservation easement, essentially protecting the undeveloped land from further development forever.

“It really signifies a commitment to the future of the island, as a place that is not highly developed,” Beach said.

When asked if they would put a conservation easement on the undeveloped land in the project, developers said it was something they would consider. But they said over 200 acres of the property already have wetland covenants in place that protect the property from being developed.

“It’s difficult to have preservation covenants placed on wetlands, we have to get through the permitting process before that would happen,” Ray Pantlik, with South Street Partners, said.

