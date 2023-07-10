SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson’s Grice Selected On First Day Of MLB Draft

Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C.Saturyda May 27th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C.Saturyda May 27th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)(Jaylynn Nash | Jaylynn Nash)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was selected in the Competitive Balance B round (No. 64 overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks on the first day (rounds 1,2) of the MLB draft on Sunday night. He was the highest overall draft pick by a Tiger pitcher since 2007 and the first Tiger drafted by the Diamondbacks since 2018 (Ryan Miller).

Grice, the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award winner, was a two-way star for the Tigers in 2023. He was 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 78.0 innings pitched over 14 starts on the mound. At the plate, the first-team All-American hit .307 with 18 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, 60 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and four steals in 59 games.

In his three-year Tiger career, he is 10-2 with a 3.73 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 122 strikeouts against 46 walks in 94.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (17 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .288 with 45 homers, two triples, 35 doubles, 161 RBIs, 145 runs and 12 steals in 168 games.

The second day of the 2023 MLB draft is Monday with rounds 3-10.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, left, looks to pass against Vanderbilt in the first...
Rattler, Hemingway and Kroeger to Represent Gamecocks at SEC Media Days
Peppers and Muhammad were named as the latest enshrinees in the Panthers Hall of Honor Monday,...
Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad join the Panthers Hall of Honor
After day one, the Daniel Island Flying Fish lead with 1177.5 points. Snee Farm sits in second...
Daniel Island wins City Swim Meet for first time
The RiverDogs wrapped up the first half of the season with an 11-9 win over Columbia
Isaac’s Swing Sends RiverDogs to All-Star Break in First Place Tie