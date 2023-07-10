SC Lottery
Cold front to increase rain chances to start the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will help to bring an increased chance of showers and storms to start out the new work week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.

