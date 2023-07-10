Cold front to increase rain chances to start the week!
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will help to bring an increased chance of showers and storms to start out the new work week.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.
