SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs child found in retention pond

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who drowned in a retention pond on Saturday.

Alijah Brown, 2, died at Summerville Medical Center after being found in a retention pond, coroner Paul J. Brouthers says.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Central Commons Subdivision for a report of a child face down in a retention pond, the Summerville Police Department says.

The child was then given CPR by the officers before being taken to the hospital, the department says.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
The Isle of Palms Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Goat Island around 8 p.m.
No injuries reported in Goat Island house fire

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in auto-pedestrian...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
Nonprofit organization "I Serve with Joy" hosts a community baby shower to give free items to...
Nonprofit hosts community baby shower for expecting families
VIDEO: Nonprofit hosts community baby shower for expecting families
A funeral service was attended by hundreds for former SC Representative Curtis B. Inabinett Sr....
Funeral service held for former SC Rep., local pioneer Curtis B. Inabinett Sr.