Coroner IDs child found in retention pond

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who drowned in a retention pond on Saturday.

Alijah Brown, 2, died at Summerville Medical Center after being found in a retention pond, coroner Paul J. Brouthers says.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Central Commons Subdivision for a report of a child face down in a retention pond, the Summerville Police Department says.

The child was then given CPR by the officers before being taken to the hospital, the department says.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

