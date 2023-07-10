Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a North Charleston man found dead in a ditch on Sunday afternoon.

Rutledge Malik Crawford, 22, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded to a cut-through behind Napoleon Drive in the Glenn Terrace neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Sunday where they found Crawford’s body, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

