Daniel Island wins City Swim Meet for first time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Daniel Island would hold on to the lead they built on Saturday to win the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association City Swim Meet for the first time in history on Sunday at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

The win for the Flying Fish ended Snee Farm’s run of 8 straight City Swim Meet titles.

Daniel Island barely outscored Snee Farm winning by just 14.5 points.

The Flying Fish were led by Charlotte Good who won individual titles in the girls 11-12 backstroke and butterfly.

Three meet records were broken on Sunday, the final day of the 55th annual event.

Sha-Mel-Lon’s Lindsay Burbage set the record in 15-18 girls in the 50 yard breaststroke at 30.02 seconds.

Snee Farm’s 15-18 mixed medley relay team of Ann Thompson, Avery Frece, Kyle Hertwig and Jackson Allison set a record with a time of 1:41.72.

Newington’s 15-18 boys freestyle relay team of Parker Azevedo, Will Gross, Carson Owens and Jack Jonas swam a time of 1:26.25.

TEAM SCORES

1. Daniel Island 2,832.5;

2. Snee Farm 2,818;

3. Northbridge Terrace 2,465;

4. North Charleston 2,465;

5. Parkshore 2,147;

6. Hobcaw 2081.5;

7. Shadowmoss 2,028.5;

8. Newington 1,946.5;

9. Crowfield 1,836.5;

10. Legend Oaks 1,495.5;

11. James Island 1,487;

12. Longpoint 1,344;

13. Ashborough 1,236.5;

14. Country Club of Charleston 1,169;

15. Sha-Mel-Lon 1,133.5;

16. Summerville YMCA 773;

17. West County 1109;

18. Fort Johnson 113.

