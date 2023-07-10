Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a second wounded Sunday night in the Burton community.

Deputies responded at approximately 8:55 p.m. Sunday to a home on Possom Hill Road for a report of shots fired in the area. Witnesses told deputies a brown or tan SUV drove past the home and began firing shots. Witnesses said the vehicle then turned around, came back toward the home from the opposite direction and began firing again. Someone inside the home returned fire during the second instance of gunfire, they said.

While investigating the shooting scene, deputies said they found evidence at the scene that “supported the statement that someone was shooting from the roadway.”

Two homes and a vehicle were damaged by bullet strikes but no one inside the homes was injured.

However, a short time later, deputies learned of a disturbance at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. When they arrived, they determined there were two shooting victims who had arrived there in a gold-colored SUV.

Two victims, both 29 years old, arrived a short time later at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, deputies say. One of the victims was shot multiple times and did not survive his injuries. The second was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting and say they are collecting evidence from the shooting scene and the vehicle at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Investigator Kline with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

