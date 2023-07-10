Folly Beach asks for community feedback on Arctic Avenue Plan

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach aims to improve the safety, mobility and accessibility along Arctic Avenue.

Residents have until the end of the month to submit feedback on the road that provides year-round beach access and parking for the city’s residents and visitors.

The goal of the Arctic Avenue Plan is to help traffic flow smoothly and reduce the risk of accidents for pedestrians, bicyclists, golf carts and vehicles.

The design team has come up with alternatives for the Commercial District and the Residential Districts.

The Commercial District covers 2nd Street West to 2nd Street East.

Whereas the Residential District covers 2nd Street East to 12th Street East and West Arctic Avenue from 2nd Street West to 3rd Street West.

All plans include adding a 12-foot path on either the island side of the road or the beach side of the road.

Where the plan differentiates is the number of designated parking spaces that will be added.

Project Manager Richard Turner says these alternatives are necessary due to the traffic the beach brings.

“It’s the front beach so you’re either between Arctic Avenue and Ashley Avenue those are the two streets that you have to cross to get to the beach,” Turner said. “So, there’s so many folks that live so many folks that visit beach that you to cross, cross one of those two streets to get to the beach. So, there’s a lot of movement and this is just a busy street, and we need to better utilize the space that’s available,”

The deadline to submit community feedback on Arctic Avenue is July 31.

For more information on the plan and updates click here.

