Georgetown County bridge to close for multiple weeks for repairs

A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is “load restricted.”
A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is "load restricted."
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In order to make repairs, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge in Georgetown County will be temporarily closing soon.

A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is “load restricted.”

To remove the load restriction, SCDOT says they need to close the bridge and expedite the repairs.

“SCDOT appreciates the patience of drivers as we work to make these critical repairs and restore service in this area,” the state agency stated in a news release.

The closure and the repairs are scheduled to start on July 17.

SCDOT estimates the closure will last four weeks.

During this time, SCDOT says drivers can go through Highway 41 through Andrews and get to Georgetown through Highway 521.

