Highway Patrol investigating crash that killed 2 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers say an early-morning crash involving two vehicles left two passengers dead Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 5:43 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Buck Island Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. The crash involved a 2006 GMC pickup and a 2008 Toyota van.

Investigators say the truck was traveling east on Bluffton Parkway and the van was traveling west when the van attempted to turn south onto Buck Island Road.

Two passengers in the van died in the crash. The driver of the van and the driver of the truck were not injured, Pye said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.