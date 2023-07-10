SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law

Live 5 News sued over agency’s refusal to release jailhouse video calls in fatal DUI case
Live 5 News filed the lawsuit two weeks ago in an effort to give the public the opportunity to hear the jailhouse calls.
By Blair Sabol and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge ruled in favor of Live 5 News Monday in its lawsuit against the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office over its refusal to release jail video calls made by a suspect in a deadly DUI crash that killed a newlywed in April.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide after the April 28 crash. The sheriff’s office released audio and video from calls made by Komoroski to the Post and Courier after that outlet requested the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide after the April 28 crash that killed newlywed Samantha Miller and injured her husband, Aric Hutchinson and two others.(Al Cannon Detention Center/Live 5)

Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the sheriff’s office violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act when it denied a similar FOIA request made by Live 5 News.

The sheriff’s office denied a request from Live 5 News for the same material, stating the denial was made because of “counsel and other interested parties [raising] a concern that similar record releases would materially interfere with the administration of justice.”

The suit, filed by Live 5 WCSC’s parent company, Gray Television LLC, named Kristin Graziano in her official capacity as sheriff of Charleston County. The lawsuit states that the sheriff’s office’s legal counsel said on June 9 that the prior release of the requested information was “erroneous” and that the “erroneous prior release...has been mitigated by a clawback request.”

The Post and Courier’s reporting of the contents of the videos remains on its website.

It was not immediately clear when the records will be released.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s defense team declined to comment on the ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
More than 400 students in the Charleston County School District face the challenge of...
Charleston Co. Schools program to host resource fair for homeless families
Anton Christopher Lelingis, 42, of Ladson, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual...
2 Dorchester County men arrested on child porn charges
Live 5 News anchor and reporter Emilie Zuhowski will host the new lifestyle show "Palmetto...
Live 5 WCSC to debut new lifestyle show ‘Palmetto Life’ in September